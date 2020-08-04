Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Announces Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Engineering updated its FY20 guidance to $5.05-5.30 EPS.

Shares of J opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

