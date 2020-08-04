Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

