Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.
Shares of ITRI opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Itron by 10.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 28.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
