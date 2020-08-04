Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Itron by 10.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 28.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

