iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

