iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after buying an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,901,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,466.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after buying an additional 1,162,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

