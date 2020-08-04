iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $192.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average of $175.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

