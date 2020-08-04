Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRTC. ValuEngine downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.39. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $9,044,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,233,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,057,184. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

