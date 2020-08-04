IPSEN S A/S’s (IPSEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPSEN S A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.