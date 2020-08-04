Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY)

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

7/24/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/15/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/24/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/9/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2020 – BANKINTER S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BANKINTER S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

