Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

