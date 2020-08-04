International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,687,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

