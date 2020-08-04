Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $191.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $355.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

