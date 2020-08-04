Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 283 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.