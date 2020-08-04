Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,043 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

