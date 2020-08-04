Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:RBS opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

