Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $222,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,496.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 195,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,664 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

