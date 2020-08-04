Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $202,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.