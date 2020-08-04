Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

