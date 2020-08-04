Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 9,119 Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norbord by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Norbord by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norbord by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norbord during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

