Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,681,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

