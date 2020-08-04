Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE APH opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,082 shares of company stock worth $53,131,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

