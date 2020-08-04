Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $27.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

