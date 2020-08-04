Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

APTV stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

