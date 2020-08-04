Inpex’s (TGOPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Inpex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. Inpex has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

