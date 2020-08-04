InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InMode stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

