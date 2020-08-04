InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
InMode stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.