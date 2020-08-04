Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFRX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inflarx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth $4,078,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

