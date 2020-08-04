Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.21. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

