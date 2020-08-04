Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ILMN stock opened at $397.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.03. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $9,888,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.20.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

