Iheartmedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.65 million.

Get Iheartmedia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHRT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Iheartmedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69.

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.