Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

