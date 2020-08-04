Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $38.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ichor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.