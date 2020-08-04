Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $748.57 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $3,942,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 649.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 188,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 21.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

