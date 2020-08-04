IBI Group (IBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect IBI Group to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.80 million.

TSE:IBG opened at C$5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.66. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

IBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

