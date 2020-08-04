HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. HUYA has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.01. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

