Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

