Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of HUN opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.