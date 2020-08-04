Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

