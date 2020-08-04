Huntington National Bank Sells 95 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

