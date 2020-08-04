Huntington National Bank Sells 917 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

