Huntington National Bank Sells 770 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NetApp stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.