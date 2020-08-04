Huntington National Bank Sells 676 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ORIX were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 56.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IX opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

