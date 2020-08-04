Huntington National Bank Sells 552 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 190,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

