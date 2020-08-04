Huntington National Bank Sells 302 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $111,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

