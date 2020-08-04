Huntington National Bank Sells 2,542 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

