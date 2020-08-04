Huntington National Bank Sells 209 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

