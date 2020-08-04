Huntington National Bank Sells 1,604 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of -289.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

