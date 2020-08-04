Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

