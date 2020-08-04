Huntington National Bank Invests $191,000 in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,742,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,188,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.