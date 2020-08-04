Huntington National Bank Has $197,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter.

BBCA opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

