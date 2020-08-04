Huntington National Bank Has $178,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 396.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 405.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.